Maha: Man held in Kalyan for raping, impregnating teen girl

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Kongaon in Kalyan for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

Vinesh Dongardive is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl whom he knew from his neighbourhood and then raping her multiple times in Kalyan, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon between June and November this year, as a result of which she is pregnant, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed on Saturday in Vitthalwadi police station, Dongardive was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape and kidnapping, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)