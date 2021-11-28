Left Menu

Maha: Man held in Kalyan for raping, impregnating teen girl

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-11-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 15:47 IST
Maha: Man held in Kalyan for raping, impregnating teen girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Kongaon in Kalyan for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

Vinesh Dongardive is accused of kidnapping a 17-year-old girl whom he knew from his neighbourhood and then raping her multiple times in Kalyan, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon between June and November this year, as a result of which she is pregnant, an official said.

Based on a complaint filed on Saturday in Vitthalwadi police station, Dongardive was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions for rape and kidnapping, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

Here's everything you need to know about last Solar Eclipse of 2021

 Global
2
Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

Study finds gut bacteria that improves memory in bees

 Germany
3
Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

Study suggests persistent depression among older adults, after COVID

 United States
4
Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA’s latest DART mission

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NA...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021