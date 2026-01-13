Left Menu

Bizarre Hospital Visit: Man Arrives With Venomous Snake in Pocket

A man named Deepak carried a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket to a district hospital after it allegedly bit him. Hospital staff instructed him to leave the snake outside for safety, and the police later rescued it. The snake might belong to Deepak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 13-01-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 13:33 IST
An unusual incident unfolded at a district hospital when an e-rickshaw driver, Deepak, arrived with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket after reportedly being bitten.

According to Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal, Deepak came seeking an anti-venom injection, but was advised to leave the snake outside to ensure the safety of other patients.

Subsequently, police officials intervened to rescue the serpent. There are suspicions that the snake was actually Deepak's personal possession.

