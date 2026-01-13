Bizarre Hospital Visit: Man Arrives With Venomous Snake in Pocket

An unusual incident unfolded at a district hospital when an e-rickshaw driver, Deepak, arrived with a 1.5-foot-long snake in his pocket after reportedly being bitten.

According to Chief Medical Superintendent Neeraj Agrawal, Deepak came seeking an anti-venom injection, but was advised to leave the snake outside to ensure the safety of other patients.

Subsequently, police officials intervened to rescue the serpent. There are suspicions that the snake was actually Deepak's personal possession.