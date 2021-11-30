Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 6 - source

A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Tuesday verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 6, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court had been due to rule on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, accusations that Suu Kyi has rejected. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for the deferral.

