Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 6 - source
Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-11-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 10:09 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Tuesday verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 6, a source familiar with the proceedings said.
The court had been due to rule on charges of incitement and violations of a law on natural disasters, accusations that Suu Kyi has rejected. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for the deferral.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Suu Kyi
- Aung San Suu
Advertisement