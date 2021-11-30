Search conducted in Bengaluru Central Prison, ganja packets seized
Karnataka police seized packets of Ganja and smoking pipes from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-11-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka police seized packets of Ganja and smoking pipes from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, a search operation was conducted at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday morning.
"During the search, a few packets of Ganja and smoking pipes were seized," he added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement