Search conducted in Bengaluru Central Prison, ganja packets seized

Karnataka police seized packets of Ganja and smoking pipes from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bengaluru, a search operation was conducted at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday morning.

"During the search, a few packets of Ganja and smoking pipes were seized," he added. (ANI)

