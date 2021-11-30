Russian military build-up near Ukraine 'unprovoked' - NATO chief

Russia's military build-up near the border with Ukraine is "unprovoked and unexplained", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, calling on Moscow to be transparent and reduce tensions in the region.

Stoltenberg was speaking to reporters as he went into a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of NATO allies in Riga, Latvia.

