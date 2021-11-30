Left Menu

Russian military build-up near Ukraine 'unprovoked' - NATO chief

Reuters | Riga | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 17:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russia's military build-up near the border with Ukraine is "unprovoked and unexplained", NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, calling on Moscow to be transparent and reduce tensions in the region.

Stoltenberg was speaking to reporters as he went into a two-day meeting of foreign ministers of NATO allies in Riga, Latvia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

