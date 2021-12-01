Ukraine calls for 'comprehensive deterrence' against Russia after meeting with UK's Truss
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday called for a "comprehensive deterrence package" against Russia after meeting his British counterpart Liz Truss in Riga. Ukraine and its NATO allies have sounded the alarm about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders this year, sparking worries that a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine could erupt into open war between the two neighbours. A comprehensive deterrence package will demotivate Moscow from taking wrong steps," Kuleba tweeted.
Ukraine and its NATO allies have sounded the alarm about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders this year, sparking worries that a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine could erupt into open war between the two neighbours. Moscow has dismissed talk of a new Russian assault as inflammatory.
"We discussed concrete steps to deter Russia's continued aggressive policy. A comprehensive deterrence package will demotivate Moscow from taking wrong steps," Kuleba tweeted.
