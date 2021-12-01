US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after virus-driven rout

U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195.22 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 34,678.94.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.82 points, or 0.78%, at 4,602.82. The Nasdaq Composite gained 214.58 points, or 1.38%, to 15,752.27 at the opening bell.

