US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after virus-driven rout
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. stocks jumped at the open on Wednesday, recovering from a sharp sell-off triggered by concerns over rising inflation and the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195.22 points, or 0.57%, at the open to 34,678.94.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.82 points, or 0.78%, at 4,602.82. The Nasdaq Composite gained 214.58 points, or 1.38%, to 15,752.27 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement