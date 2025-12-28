Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Delhi residents woke up to deteriorating air quality as the national capital recorded a worrying Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390, classified as 'very poor'. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that 19 monitoring stations showed 'severe' levels, with Anand Vihar peaking at an AQI of 457.

Adding to the challenges, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for very dense fog, warning residents about potential disruptions. Temperature fluctuations were also reported, with lows of 6.3 degrees Celsius and highs of 22.5 degrees Celsius, slightly deviating from the seasonal norms.

The fluctuating weather conditions, combined with 100% humidity recorded in the evening, further compound concerns over Delhi's air quality crisis. As pollution levels remain critical, the need for corrective measures is more pressing than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)