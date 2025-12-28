Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Delhi's air quality plunged into the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 390. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 457. An orange fog alert and fluctuating temperatures characterized the city's weather. Air quality indexes define ranges from 'good' to 'severe' based on CPCB standards.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:54 IST
Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' Air Quality
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi residents woke up to deteriorating air quality as the national capital recorded a worrying Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390, classified as 'very poor'. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that 19 monitoring stations showed 'severe' levels, with Anand Vihar peaking at an AQI of 457.

Adding to the challenges, the meteorological department issued an orange alert for very dense fog, warning residents about potential disruptions. Temperature fluctuations were also reported, with lows of 6.3 degrees Celsius and highs of 22.5 degrees Celsius, slightly deviating from the seasonal norms.

The fluctuating weather conditions, combined with 100% humidity recorded in the evening, further compound concerns over Delhi's air quality crisis. As pollution levels remain critical, the need for corrective measures is more pressing than ever.

(With inputs from agencies.)

