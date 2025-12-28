Left Menu

Kogilu Demolition: Political Tensions and Controversies Unfold

The demolition of houses in Kogilu, Bengaluru, has incited a political dispute. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar aims to restore displaced locals. Criticism arose from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal. The opposition BJP challenged their involvement, sparking further debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:54 IST
The recent demolition of 'illegal houses' in Kogilu, located in north Bengaluru, has sparked a political controversy, with state authorities vowing to rehabilitate genuine local residents who have been displaced. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that plans are underway for such measures.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting to address the issue. The demolished structures in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony were cleared to pave the way for a solid waste processing unit. The action has been criticized by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, who emphasized the need for sensitivity and compassion.

The opposition BJP has accused Venugopal of overstepping in Karnataka's administration. They reject the notion of external intervention, asserting Karnataka's right to autonomous governance. Amidst the political frenzy, affected families remain resolute, asserting eviction notices were inadequate, with many questioning how basic amenities were granted if their homes were 'illegal'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

