Sigachi Industries CEO Arrested Over Fatal Plant Explosion

Amit Raj Sinha, CEO of Sigachi Industries, was arrested in connection with a devastating explosion at the company's pharma plant in Telangana that killed 54 people. The incident led to an investigation and charges against six individuals. Sigachi Industries vows cooperation and support for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A top-level executive of Sigachi Industries has been arrested following a deadly explosion at the company's pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district, Telangana, resulting in 54 fatalities, sources confirmed.

Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries, was detained on Saturday. He has been identified as the second accused in the ongoing investigation related to the accident from late June. A total of six individuals from the company face charges, according to senior police officials.

Sigachi Industries issued a statement acknowledging the arrest of its CEO under specific legal provisions. The company emphasized its commitment to cooperating with the legal proceedings while prioritizing its legal rights. They have pledged to support the affected families and provide updates as the case progresses.

