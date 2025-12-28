Sigachi Industries CEO Arrested Over Fatal Plant Explosion

A top-level executive of Sigachi Industries has been arrested following a deadly explosion at the company's pharmaceutical plant in Sangareddy district, Telangana, resulting in 54 fatalities, sources confirmed.

Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries, was detained on Saturday. He has been identified as the second accused in the ongoing investigation related to the accident from late June. A total of six individuals from the company face charges, according to senior police officials.

Sigachi Industries issued a statement acknowledging the arrest of its CEO under specific legal provisions. The company emphasized its commitment to cooperating with the legal proceedings while prioritizing its legal rights. They have pledged to support the affected families and provide updates as the case progresses.