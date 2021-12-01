Left Menu

U.N. chief says COVID-19 travel restrictions unfair, ineffective

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:50 IST
U.N. chief says COVID-19 travel restrictions unfair, ineffective
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that travel restrictions imposed over COVID-19 that isolate any one country or region as "not only deeply unfair and punitive - they are ineffective."

Speaking to reporters in New York, Guterres said the only way to reduce the risk of transmission while allowing for travel and economic engagement was to repeatedly test travelers, "together with other appropriate and truly effective measures."

