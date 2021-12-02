Sudan appoints Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Sudan's Sovereign Council appointed on Thursday Khalifa Ahmed as new acting Public Prosecutor, according to a statement by the council.
The statement added that Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, army chief and head of the council, reviewed security developments regarding "assaults on the armed forces on the eastern borders".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
- Sovereign Council
- Sudan
Advertisement