International Disability Day: MP HC quashes transfer order of disabled teacher

On International Disability Day on Friday, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed the transfer order of a disabled teacher of a government school in Shajapur district.

A division bench comprising Justices Sujoy Paul and Anil Verma allowed the appeal of the teacher, who had approached it after a single bench, on November 15, refused to interfere with the transfer order issued by the Shajapur district education officer on August 29.

“In the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, we find the respondents have erred in transferring a person having disability to the extent of 60 per cent. In absence of any compelling administrative exigency, in a case of this nature, we deem it proper to interfere because a person with disability is transferred for no valid reasons,” the bench observed. His advocate, Akhil Godha, said his client had problem moving around and was troubled by the transfer order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)