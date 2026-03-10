Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Rs 33,240 Cr for Five-Year Schemes Continuation

In a significant step toward sustaining developmental initiatives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has steered the state Cabinet to approve a substantial outlay of approximately Rs 33,240 crore. This funding will facilitate the continued implementation of key schemes and programs across seven pivotal departments over the next five years.

The Cabinet has sanctioned funds for several noteworthy projects. This includes Rs 190 crore allocated to the Chief Minister Young Interns for Good Governance Program, aimed at enhancing public service management over three years. The approval also extends professional tax exemptions for disabled individuals under the state's Vritti Kar Act until March 2030.

Further investments include Rs 37.50 crore dedicated to the 'One District-One Product' initiative, fostering the preservation and promotion of local crafts in districts such as Sidhi, Datia, and Ashoknagar. Three new ESIC dispensaries will also be established, enhancing healthcare for over 62,000 beneficiaries. Additionally, a remarkable financial commitment of Rs 7,127.38 crore was made to sustain programs under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department until 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)