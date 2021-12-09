Left Menu

Haryana Home Minister directs installation of CCTV cameras at all police stations

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has directed the police officials to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and police outposts of the state by April 1, 2022.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 09-12-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 13:41 IST
Haryana Home Minister directs installation of CCTV cameras at all police stations
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij directs state police to install CCTV cameras in all police stations, outposts (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has directed the police officials to install CCTV cameras in all police stations and police outposts of the state by April 1, 2022. Speaking in the review meeting with the officers of the Police Department here on Wednesday. Vij said, "One-lane driving for heavy vehicles will be improved on all national routes passing through the state and state highways so that small and medium vehicles do not face any kind of problem and road accidents could be prevented. CCTV cameras will be installed in all police stations and police outposts of the state by April 1, 2022."

In the meeting, the officials apprised the minister that under the Hybrid Smart City Project, the work of installing CCTV cameras in the cities would also be done. He directed the officers to ensure one-lane driving of heavy vehicles like trucks etc. on National and State Highways passing through Haryana. If a heavy vehicle driver does not drive a vehicle in the designated lane, then his challan should be fined.

"We have to prepare people for safe driving so that people drive safely and stay safe. People have to be educated related to traffic," he said. Police officers apprised the minister that for the last five years, lakhs of school children are being taught driving in various schools of the state so that the coming generation does not face any problem related to driving sense.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Rajiv Arora, Director General of Police P.K. Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk, and other officials were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

5.8-magnitude quake hits off east coast of US

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021