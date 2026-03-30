Ganga Rejuvenation: A Collective Responsibility for a Cleaner Future

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil presided over the 18th meeting of the Empowered Task Force on Ganga rejuvenation, meticulously evaluating the strides made under the National Mission for Clean Ganga. The discussion focused on policy and infrastructure issues essential for advancing the Namami Gange Programme, as the minister expressed satisfaction with the progress towards FY 2025-26 goals.

The session spotlighted significant achievements, notably the commissioning of 17 Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal this year, among 524 sanctioned projects, of which 355 have been fulfilled. Patil urged states to hasten project completions, highlighting necessary policy reforms for the safe reuse of treated wastewater as a sustainable water management strategy.

Additional topics included aquifer mapping, wetland conservation, and collaborative efforts required for scientific planning and integrated river basin management. The meeting underscored the need for collective responsibility, involving central ministries, state governments, and communities, to enforce pollution abatement projects and ensure effective river conservation initiatives.