Delhi Women Congress Stages Protest Against Soaring LPG Prices
The Delhi Women Congress protested against the rising LPG prices and alleged shortages, highlighting how inflation affects women. Carrying empty cylinders, they emphasized the challenges lower-income households face. Demonstrators were stopped by police en route to the BJP office, voicing concerns over inflation and unemployment.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Women Congress demonstrated against the escalating LPG prices and reported shortages on Monday, bringing attention to the financial strain faced by many households.
According to Pushpa Singh, president of the Delhi Women Congress, the repeated price hikes make it difficult for families to manage basic cooking needs, with long queues for cylinders exacerbating the issue.
Approximately 30 to 35 women participated, despite permission constraints. Protesters aimed to proceed towards the BJP headquarters but were halted by police barricades, while banners raised issues of inflation, rising unemployment, and essential commodity costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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