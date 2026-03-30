Delhi Women Congress Stages Protest Against Soaring LPG Prices

The Delhi Women Congress demonstrated against the escalating LPG prices and reported shortages on Monday, bringing attention to the financial strain faced by many households.

According to Pushpa Singh, president of the Delhi Women Congress, the repeated price hikes make it difficult for families to manage basic cooking needs, with long queues for cylinders exacerbating the issue.

Approximately 30 to 35 women participated, despite permission constraints. Protesters aimed to proceed towards the BJP headquarters but were halted by police barricades, while banners raised issues of inflation, rising unemployment, and essential commodity costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)