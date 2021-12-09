Left Menu

Man kills neighbour in Mumbai for playing loud music

A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old neighbour after the latter played loud music outside his house here and refused to lower its volume, a police official said on Thursday.The incident took place on Wednesday night in Ambujwadi locality of Malwani area, he said.The deceased, identified as Surendra Kumar Gunnar, was listening to some songs on a recorder while sitting outside his shanty, the official said.His neighbour Saif Ali Chand Ali Sheikh 25 asked him to lower the volume, but Gunnar refused to do so.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 14:14 IST
A man allegedly killed his 40-year-old neighbour after the latter played loud music outside his house here and refused to lower its volume, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Ambujwadi locality of Malwani area, he said.

The deceased, identified as Surendra Kumar Gunnar, was listening to some songs on a recorder while sitting outside his shanty, the official said.

His neighbour Saif Ali Chand Ali Sheikh (25) asked him to lower the volume, but Gunnar refused to do so. Sheikh then allegedly hit him and banged him on the floor. The victim fell unconscious following excessive blooding. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead before admission, the official said.

The accused was later arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions, he said.

