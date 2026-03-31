Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Suriname mourns the sudden death of former president Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who passed away at the age of 67. Suriname's current president, Jennifer Simons, praised his years of public service and leadership.

Santokhi's administration was marked by a series of economic reforms aligned with the International Monetary Fund's recommendations, although critics argued he failed to sufficiently protect the nation's vulnerable populations.

Beyond his presidency, Santokhi's efforts to bring justice to government critic killings in 1982 left a legacy of accountability and dedication to justice in the nation's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)