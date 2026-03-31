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Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Suriname's former president, passed away at 67. Known for his public service, Santokhi became a lawmaker after leaving office in 2025. He introduced IMF-backed reforms during his presidency and investigated the 1982 government critic killings. His leadership left a significant impact on Suriname’s political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:41 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Suriname mourns the sudden death of former president Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who passed away at the age of 67. Suriname's current president, Jennifer Simons, praised his years of public service and leadership.

Santokhi's administration was marked by a series of economic reforms aligned with the International Monetary Fund's recommendations, although critics argued he failed to sufficiently protect the nation's vulnerable populations.

Beyond his presidency, Santokhi's efforts to bring justice to government critic killings in 1982 left a legacy of accountability and dedication to justice in the nation's political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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