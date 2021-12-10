Left Menu

Bhutan's King offers prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 00:41 IST
Bhutan's King offers prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, 12 others
  • Country:
  • India

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Wangchuck on Thursday offered prayers for CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulka and 11 others killed in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, Indian officials said.

They said Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and the King's father also offered prayers for those killed in the crash on Wednesday, they said.

''The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo have sent messages of condolence for the bereaved families, and the government and people of India,'' said an official.

Gen Rawat visited Bhutan several times during his career and had a very cordial relationship with the top leadership of the country. The officials said the Bhutanese prime minister, foreign minister and senior officers of the country's armed forces attended a ceremony to pay tributes to Gen Rawat and others. The ceremony to offer a thousand butter lamps as per Bhutanese tradition was attended by the Indian Ambassador, Indian officials of project DANTAK and IMTRAT (Indian Military Training Team) and representatives of the Indian community. Under project DANTAK, India has addressed Bhutan's infrastructure requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
2
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
3
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021