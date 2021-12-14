BSF DG meets Bengal guv amid ambit tussle; Dhankhar, TMC in war of words

The war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the ruling Trinamool Congress over the extension of jurisdiction of the BSF continued on Monday, as the Director General of the force, Pankaj Kumar Singh, called on him in New Delhi.

While the TMC accused the governor of trying to create confusion among people by disseminating ''factually/legally untenable improper words'' on the issue, Dhankhar said all agencies - central and state - need to work in tandem in a federal polity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently asked police officers of certain districts that share borders with Bangladesh to bar entry of BSF personnel in villages without permission. ''DG @BSF_India Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh today called on Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at New Delhi and indicated that all efforts are being made to generate seamless coordination @WBPolice @MamataOfficial & there will be due focus on its lawful role and security of borders,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor said he has asked state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary BP Gopalika to take urgent steps to ensure cooperative coordination between the BSF and the West Bengal Police.

In a letter to Dhankhar, TMC Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said, ''you have willfully disseminated factually/legally untenable improper words relating to BSF vis-a-vis the statement made recently by the chief minister. This is perceived as less than responsible, aimed at creating confusion among people.'' The Centre recently amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

According to the Section 139 (1) of the BSF Act, a member of the force can function ''within the local limits of such area adjoining the borders of India'', the MP said and claimed that this expression restricts any extension of its jurisdiction.

Though the state assemblies of West Bengal and Punjab have passed resolutions against the notification extending the jurisdiction of the BSF, Ray said, ''yet you preferred to publicly oppose such resolution.'' ''The resolution passed by overwhelming majority of the people's representatives in the assembly cannot invite criticism from the governor who is the nominal head of the state,'' he said. In his reply to Ray, the governor wrote that in a federal polity, all agencies -- central and state -- need to engage in tandem and togetherness.

''On national security issues, there is need to yield to the primacy of national interest and security ignoring partisan considerations,'' he wrote.

''You are aware the issue was raised in high decibel by the hon'ble chief minister in a series of official meetings in sensitive border districts. It was at this stage that December 9 communication was sent to her calling upon her to revisit,'' he said.

Dhankhar had on December 9 written to Banerjee stating that her recent directive to the state police on the BSF is ''potentially alarming for federal polity and national security'' and not ''in sync'' with the Centre''s decision of increasing the border guards'' jurisdiction. ''On national security issues, there is need to yield to the primacy of national interest and security ignoring partisan considerations,'' he wrote to Ray.

Maintaining that the BSF is enjoined by law with the task of ensuring the security of the borders of India, the governor said seamless coordination between BSF and state administration and police would affirmatively contribute to these agencies effectively performing their role.

''The situation, as all are aware, at the moment on all these counts needs massive uplift,'' the letter read.

