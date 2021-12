BRIEF-Redx Pharma To Receive Milestone Payment Of $9M From AZ

Redx Pharma PLC:

* REDX PHARMA PLC - REDX TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $9M FROM AZ

* REDX PHARMA PLC - REDX TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENT OF $9 MILLION FOLLOWING INITIATION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF AZD5055 (RXC006) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

