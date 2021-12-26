Left Menu

Manipur: One UNLF cadre arrested in Imphal; arms, ammunition recovered

One United Nations Liberation Front (UNLF) cadre was arrested on Saturday, and arms were recovered from his possession.

Imphal police with arrested Mayengbam Amarjit Singh on Sunday. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
One United Nations Liberation Front (UNLF) cadre was arrested on Saturday, and arms were recovered from his possession. M. Pradip Singh, IPS, SP Imphal East said, "Teams of CDO/IE Unit led by Inspector Henery Singh, Officer-in-Charge Commando Imphal-East Unit and Inspector Pathou Meetei, Officer-in-Charge, Heingang Police Station conducted a searched operation in the different area under Mantripukhri-Koirengei area along the NH-39 road where they arrested an active member of the outfit United National Liberation Front.

The arrested person has been identified as Mayengbam Amarjit Singh aged 44 years. The Imphal police recovered one scooter (Honda Activa) and one mobile phone (Vivo) along with one Airtel SIM card from his possession. On further verification, it came to learn that arrested Mayengbam joined the UNLF, through one Bhoge, a member of UNLF in August 2021 and at present was working under his command.

During the investigation, Mayengbam said that three days back, one unknown person sent by the said Bhoge handed over the recovered four pistols along' with magazines and ammunitions and advise him to hide them in his house. Following that, the CDO team along with the arrested person rushed to his house at Langol Game Village in Imphal-West District and recovered the pistols along with magazines and 43 ammunitions which were kept hidden on top of his wardrobe.

"The recovered arms and ammunition were seized at about 6:40 pm by observing due formalities", the police said. The arrested person along with the recovered items was handed over to Heingang Police Station. Further legal action is being taken up against him, added the Imphal police. (ANI)

