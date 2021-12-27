Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt encouraging cluster-based agriculture, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state government is encouraging cluster-based agriculture, which is benefitting a large number of farmers.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 20:11 IST
Uttarakhand govt encouraging cluster-based agriculture, says CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that the state government is encouraging cluster-based agriculture, which is benefitting a large number of farmers. "Our government is encouraging cluster-based agriculture, which is benefitting many farmers of the state," the Chief Minister said.

He has increased the reach of agricultural machinery to small, marginal, and women farmers. Dhami today laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several projects in Dehradun.

Addressing a public event, he said, "Our government has increased the reach of agricultural machinery to small, marginal, women farmers and remote areas by setting up farm machinery banks in hilly areas and custom hiring centres in plain areas." "Financial assistance is being provided to the farmers for their agricultural needs through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, which is being run under the leadership of the Central Government and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

The Chief Minister said, "Today, many revolutionary steps are being taken in the agriculture sector. Unprecedented work has been done in the agriculture sector in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister." "Our government has started "Ek Zilla Do Udpad Yojana". Through which many regional products are being promoted," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Hunar Haat was organized in Dehradun to encourage the handloom industry in the state. "Just a few days ago, Hunar Haat was organized in Dehradun with the help of the Central Government. In which people associated with handlooms from all over the state also came. Such markets serve to encourage handloom industry in the state," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021