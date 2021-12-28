Robbers kill woman, her grandson in Rajasthan

Unidentified persons allegedly murdered a woman and her grandson and robbed cash and jewellery from their house in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Dhapudevi (62) and son of her daughter Narendra (20), they said.

The two were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by the assailants and later robbed cash and jewellery from their house on Monday, police said..

On Tuesday, the family members of the victims refused to accept the bodies. Villagers, led by local MLA Narayan Beniwal, also held a protest demanding the arrest of the accused.

Police said two suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary, they said.

