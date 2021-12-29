Left Menu

Power theft: Two Delhi guest house owners get 3-year jail

In yet another case, a Special Court of Electricity, Dwarka, let off a person convicted of power theft, only after he had paid a penalty of over Rs 73,000 and spent a couple of days in jail, he added.

In a case of power theft, two guest house owners in Daryaganj were convicted with three years' rigorous imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 33 lakh was imposed on them by a special court in Tis Hazari, a BSES spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In another case, a hotel owner from Daryaganj was slapped with a penalty of Rs 23.70 lakh for power theft, and six months of imprisonment in case of default, he said.

An inspection had detected 26 KW of direct theft of electricity taking place in a building in Central Delhi's Daryaganj without a meter. A 30-room guest house was found to be running from the premises, he said.

Subsequently, a power-theft bill was raised according to DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission) guidelines. When the duo did not pay the penalty within the stipulated time frame, an FIR was registered at the Jama Masjid police station, he said.

The special court in Tis Hazari earlier this month convicted the two owners of the guest house with three years' rigorous imprisonment and imposed a penalty of Rs 33 lakh on them, he stated.

In yet another case, a Special Court of Electricity, Dwarka, let off a person convicted of power theft, only after he had paid a penalty of over Rs 73,000 and spent a couple of days in jail, he added.

