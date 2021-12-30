Left Menu

Mumbai: BEST employee killed by elder brother over property dispute

A man allegedly killed his younger brother, an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST in suburban Vikhroli here over a property dispute on Thursday morning, a police official said. The victims elder brother, Uttam Salvi, killed him using a sharp weapon following a heated argument over a property.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:26 IST
Mumbai: BEST employee killed by elder brother over property dispute
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his younger brother, an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) in suburban Vikhroli here over a property dispute on Thursday morning, a police official said. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Vijay Salvi, he said. ''The victim's elder brother, Uttam Salvi, killed him using a sharp weapon following a heated argument over a property. The accused worked as a security guard. Police have nabbed him and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) has been registered against him,'' the official said.

During the probe, police found that the siblings used to frequently fight over a room located in a chawl, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021