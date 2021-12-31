Israel signs deal to buy $2 bln in U.S. helicopters, tankers
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-12-2021
Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refueling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Friday, estimating the total price at around $2 billion.
