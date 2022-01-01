Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Cross examination of son Hamid by defence concludes

The cross examination of Hamid Dabholkar by the defence in the murder case of his father and renowned rationalist Narendra Dabholkar concluded on Saturday in a special court in Pune in Maharashtra. The rationalist was shot dead on Omkareshwar bridge while on a morning walk on August 20, 2013.

During the cross examination, Hamid said his father faced opposition from various outfits, defence lawyer Prakash Salsingikar said.

Hamid also denied he knew the headquarters of the Sanatan Sanstha, one of the outfits that had been allegedly opposing the work of his father, or that he had read its rules. Hamid also denied knowledge of financial transactions related to his father, nor was he aware of a card from UK, properties or statements of a credit society from Bhudargad, advocate Salsingikar said.

The next hearing of the case is slated to be held on January 15.

