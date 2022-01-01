Mumbai: GRP nabs man with stolen gold worth Rs 25 lakh at Bandra station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday apprehended a man with stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh at Bandra Terminus here, an official said. The accused had allegedly broken into a house in Kherwadi area and decamped with gold ornaments on New Year's Eve, the official said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered at Nirmal Nagar police station on Friday and a hunt was launched for the absconding accused, he said. Before the accused could flee the city by train, a team from the GRP nabbed him with the stolen bounty, the official added. GRP Commissioner Quiser Khalid tweeted about the case.

