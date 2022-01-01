Man poisons wife, two kids, strangles them

Police on Saturday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his wife and two children by mixing their food with sleeping pills and later strangulating them.

Narayanan, a Tamil Nadu native, is under surveillance at a hospital here where he has been undergoing treatment as he attempted to slash his veins.

His wife and two children, both boys, aged 4 and 8 years, were found dead at their residence here, police said.

''Since nobody answered the phone, their relatives went to check. Narayanan laced their food with sleeping pills. But they did not die. He used a shoelace to strangle them to death. Later he slashed his veins,'' police said.

Police said Narayanan, who is admitted to a hospital here, claimed to have taken the extreme step due to financial liabilities. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)