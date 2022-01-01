Left Menu

Man poisons wife, two kids, strangles them

Police on Saturday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his wife and two children by mixing their food with sleeping pills and later strangulating them.Narayanan, a Tamil Nadu native, is under surveillance at a hospital here where he has been undergoing treatment as he attempted to slash his veins.His wife and two children, both boys, aged 4 and 8 years, were found dead at their residence here, police said.Since nobody answered the phone, their relatives went to check.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 19:49 IST
Man poisons wife, two kids, strangles them
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Saturday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his wife and two children by mixing their food with sleeping pills and later strangulating them.

Narayanan, a Tamil Nadu native, is under surveillance at a hospital here where he has been undergoing treatment as he attempted to slash his veins.

His wife and two children, both boys, aged 4 and 8 years, were found dead at their residence here, police said.

''Since nobody answered the phone, their relatives went to check. Narayanan laced their food with sleeping pills. But they did not die. He used a shoelace to strangle them to death. Later he slashed his veins,'' police said.

Police said Narayanan, who is admitted to a hospital here, claimed to have taken the extreme step due to financial liabilities. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022