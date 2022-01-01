Left Menu

MP: Army soldier commits suicide in Gwalior; probe underway

Manish Singh, a resident of Bihar, went missing from his barrack on Friday evening and when he did not return till the next day morning, his colleagues launched a search for him, Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said.

A 20-year-old soldier of the Indian Army allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a cantonment area in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Murar cantonment area of Gwalior on Friday, an official said. Manish Singh, a resident of Bihar, went missing from his barrack on Friday evening and when he did not return till the next day morning, his colleagues launched a search for him, Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said. Singh was found hanging from a tree in a deserted area near the barracks, he said. Preliminary probe has revealed that the deceased had spoken to his mother before taking the extreme step, the official said, adding that the police have seized the deceased soldier's mobile phone and other documents. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause for the suicide, Bhargava said.

