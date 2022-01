Delhi Traffic Police issues 657 challans on New Year's eve

On New Year's eve on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans. As per the Delhi Traffic Police, of these 657 challans, 36 were for drink and drive, and 103 were for dangerous driving.

"On the New Year eve on December 31, Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans including 36 for drink & drive, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for riding without a helmet, 48 for triple riding, and 100 for other traffic-related offences," the police said. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a "yellow alert" in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

