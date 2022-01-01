Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Police issues 657 challans on New Year's eve

On New Year's eve on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 21:29 IST
Delhi Traffic Police issues 657 challans on New Year's eve
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On New Year's eve on Friday, Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans. As per the Delhi Traffic Police, of these 657 challans, 36 were for drink and drive, and 103 were for dangerous driving.

"On the New Year eve on December 31, Delhi Traffic Police issued 657 challans including 36 for drink & drive, 103 for dangerous driving, 370 for riding without a helmet, 48 for triple riding, and 100 for other traffic-related offences," the police said. With the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a "yellow alert" in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

