3 dead, 4 hurt in shooting at Mississippi New Year's party

PTI | Mississippi | Updated: 02-01-2022 04:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 04:48 IST
Three people were killed and four others were wounded after several people at a Mississippi party started shooting just minutes before the end of 2021, authorities said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting at a Gulfport New Year's party in part because investigators are piecing together a chaotic scene where more than 50 bullets were fired from several guns but also because the people who saw the shooting and some of the wounded aren't talking to officers, Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said.

“I understand their mentality. They don't want to be seen a snitches in public. But we have a phone line they are more than welcome to call,” Ryle said at a Saturday news conference.

One person remained in critical condition and three others who were wounded are expected to recover, according to police, who responded to 911 calls at 11:58 p.m. Friday.

Investigators aren't sure what caused the shoving and punching that quickly led to the shooting, the police chief said.

“Guns, drugs, alcohol – it's a recipe for disaster,” Ryle said.

Police aren't sure how many people were at the outdoors party when the shooting started. Officers estimated several dozen, but people were running all directions as they arrived, Ryle said.

Even the people who were shot weren't talking to investigators, the chief said.

“Somebody out there last night saw something with that many people,” Ryle said at the news conference posted on the website of The Sun Herald of Biloxi.

''When an assault rifle comes out, somebody knows who they are and we need them to come forward.” The three people killed were identified as Corey Dubose, 23, of D'Iberville; Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport; and Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told news outlets.

