Four chargesheeted for duping youth on pretext of providing him govt job in J-K

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed a chargesheet in a court here against four persons for allegedly duping an unemployed youth on the pretext of providing him a government job, an official said on Sunday.

The chargesheeted persons included an employee of the Fire and Emergency Services and a daily wager in the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHE), a spokesperson of the Crime Branch Jammu said.

He said the chargesheet against the accused was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Jammu for judicial determination.

The case against the accused was filed in 2015 following a complaint by a youth, Naveen Raina, alleging that his acquaintance Pawan Kumar of Bhagwati Nagar area of Jammu told him that he could get him employed in a government department for Rs 3 lakh with a guaranteed salary of Rs 13,000 per month.

"On payment of advance money, the accused took the complainant to PHE Office here, where he called Saroop Lal and the complainant was asked to submit his joining. Even after payment of Rs 3 lakh to the accused, the complainant received lesser salary from the accused persons as such he demanded his money back," the spokesperson said.

Subsequently, a cheque of Rs 50,000 was provided to him by accused (Lal) but rest of the amount was not returned and after waiting for quite some time it was found that the appointment order provided by the accused was fake and forged and the complainant was cheated, he said.

On receipt of the complaint, the spokesperson said the Crime Branch Jammu initiated preliminary verification and during the course of enquiry the allegations levelled were prima-facie substantiated, leading to the registration of instant criminal case against the suspects -- Kumar, Lal and their two associates Arshad Hussain Bhat, an employee in Fire and Emergency Services, and and Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a daily-wager in PHE.

He said the offences under relevant sections of law have been fully established against the accused for cheating the complainant with sheer intention after hatching a well-planned criminal conspiracy and knowingly and dishonestly causing wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to the complainant by providing a fake and forged appointment order.

