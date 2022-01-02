Left Menu

Two drug peddlers arrested in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:35 IST
Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested here on Sunday and 35 kg marijuana seized from them, police said.

They were identified as Usman Gani Sheikh (47) of West Bengal and Rakesh (34) of Uttarakhand.

''Usman had come to Rakesh to supply marijuana. Rakesh used to make puddings with the marijuana and sell them,'' ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

The accused are being questioned, the police added.

