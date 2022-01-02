COVID-19: Restaurants, hotels, banquet halls to operate with 50 pc capacity in Chandigarh

Left Menu

All restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places in Chandigarh will now operate with 50 per cent of capacity, informed State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Union Territory Chandigarh on Sunday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
All restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places in Chandigarh will now operate with 50 per cent of capacity, informed State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Union Territory Chandigarh on Sunday. As per an official order of SDMA, UT Chandigarh, "Restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls in Chandigarh will now open with 50 per cent capacity. Only those who have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed entry."

"Order should come into force with immediate effect until further order. Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code along with other applicable laws," read the order. Meanwhile, India reported 27,553 new COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,525 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

