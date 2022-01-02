Smuggled cigarettes recovered on Mizoram-Myanmar border
Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles recovered 10 cases of smuggled foreign origin cigarettes worth Rs 13 lakh at Zokhawthar village on the Mizoram-Myanmar border on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
The recovered contraband were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, it said Ongoing smuggling of foreign origin cigarette is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the Indo-Myanmar border, the statement added.
