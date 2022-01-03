Left Menu

Delhi: Two minor girls rescued, two suspects arrested

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has rescued two kidnapped minor girls in two separate cases and arrested the suspects who had allegedly married the victims, according to the Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 08:46 IST
Delhi: Two minor girls rescued, two suspects arrested
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Crime Branch of Delhi Police has rescued two kidnapped minor girls in two separate cases and arrested the suspects who had allegedly married the victims, according to the Delhi Police. The suspects Ajay Rana who hails from Punjab's Patiala and Daya Shankar belonging to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr have been arrested.

The police rescued the victims and arrested the suspects from the Shutrana area of Patiala and Delhi's Nithari respectively. "During interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects had married the victims at Arya Samaj Mandir', Panchkula, Haryana in one case and at Arya Samaj Mandir' near Tis Hazari, Delhi in another case. They repeatedly changed their locations from time to time to avoid legal complications," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
3
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 months

Pakistan's inflation rate increased in December by 12.3 pc, highest in 21 mo...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022