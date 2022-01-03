Left Menu

BSF resorts to firing after detection of intrusion along international border in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

BSF troops resorted to firing on Monday after detecting the suspicious movements of an intruder along the International Border (IB) in Jammu district, a senior official of the force said.

The troops detected the movements of the suspected intruder from Pakistan along the IB in the Molu area of Arnia sector in the early hours and opened fire, the official told PTI.

A search operation is going on in the area, he added.

