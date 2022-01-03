Truck rams into Kerala minister's car, escapes unhurt
PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 03-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 15:46 IST
Kerala Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan's official car met with an accident on Monday in which he escaped unhurt but resulted in a minor injury to his gunman.
''A mini truck lost control while negotiating a curve at Pampady near here and rammed into the minister's car. The gunman suffered minor injuries and there is some damage to the car,'' a special branch official told PTI.
The gunman has been admitted to a local hospital.
