2 workers held for attempting to break open ATM in TN

03-01-2022
Two labourers were arrested for allegedly attempting to break open an SBI ATM in Thudiyalur on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Monday, police said.

As the control room received an alert from State Bank of India (SBI) Mumbai office about the attempt to break open the ATM in Rakkapalayam Junction around 2 am, police rushed to the spot and the CCTV footage revealed that two persons were trying to crack open the machine.

Based on the video, police searched for the duo who had escaped from there and arrested them at a place close to the ATM.

Upon interrogation, the two men confessed to the crime. The duo said they hailed from Odisha and worked in as labourers at a private firm in Coimbatore.

Both the accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, police added.

