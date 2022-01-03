Police has to redefine role to meet emerging challenges: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday underscored the need for the state police to coordinate with other security agencies, especially the Army and the Air Force, to meet emerging challenges.

He said the police has to "redefine" its role and focus on fighting crime firmly, improve quality of investigation and be more citizen centric.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference of superintendents of police here, Sarma said the force needs to tackle insurgency and also maintain the sovereignty of the country.

He said top officials of the Army and the Air Force were attending the meet to present their perspectives on how the forces can coordinate better.

The AOC-in-C of the Eastern Air Command and the GOC of the 4 Corps were also present on the occasion.

"We shall be able to hear their views on law and order, insurgency and the role of Assam Police in the event of conflict in the international border," the chief minister said.

"This conference is not just for presenting report cards, but we are planning it in such a way that you can return with fresh perspectives," he said.

Sarma said insurgency was on the wane in Assam, with very few instances of tribal militancy and all groups coming forward for peace talks.

There were a "few more obstacles" before police can discuss post-militancy scenario in the state, the CM said. "Of course, we have challenges from other fronts and we will discuss emerging threats in the state, in the northeast and elsewhere during this meet." Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, said the investigation mechanism of the state police has to improve for higher prosecution rates.

"There has to be zero tolerance against criminals, economic offenders and threats to sovereignty," he said.

He said the force should make more use of technology in curbing crime, citing the success in tackling bank frauds.

The chief minister lauded the Assam Police for its efforts in limiting drug menace, cattle smuggling and human trafficking.

