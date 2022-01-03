Left Menu

Maha: Man held for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:16 IST
Maha: Man held for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Chandrapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter in Bramhapuri tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Monday.

He was arrested from Tilaknagar locality on the complaint of his wife, who told police sexual assault incidents took place at around 8pm on December 29 as well as in May, 2020, an official said.

The Bramhapuri police station official said the man has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions for rape and criminal intimidation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022