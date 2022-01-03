Left Menu

Dalit family attacked by group alleging conversion to Christianity, seven booked

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 17:24 IST
Dalit family attacked by group alleging conversion to Christianity, seven booked
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit family was allegedly attacked by a group of people accusing them of converting neighbours to Christianity, police said on Monday.

According to officials, seven people allegedly involved in the attack, have been booked under SC/ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident reportedly took place on December 29 at Tukkanatti village near the Taluk headquarters town of Gokak in the district.

Police said, according to the complaint, the group barged into the house and attacked the five-member family, including three women, accusing them of trying to convert people to Christianity.

All the five, including a woman who suffered burn injuries as hot 'sambar' was allegedly thrown at her by the accused, have undergone treatment at a hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022