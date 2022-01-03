Left Menu

Woman throws infant son into the well, arrested

Marshaghai police station inspector in-charge P K Kanungo said the woman was arrested and an investigation into the incident is on. Preliminary investigation has revealed that marital discord as the cause behind the incident, the police said.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:28 IST
Woman throws infant son into the well, arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24 year-old -woman allegedly killed her two-month-old son by throwing him into a well in Odisha's Kendrapara district after a quarrel with her husband and was arrested on Monday, police said.

The woman's husband was apparently under financial stress for the last two years and on Sunday the couple had argued hotly over financial matters. Following it the woman had thrown her infant son into the well at Kanapur village.

The body was fished out from the well on Monday, the police said. Marshaghai police station inspector in-charge P K Kanungo said the woman was arrested and an investigation into the incident is on. Preliminary investigation has revealed that marital discord as the cause behind the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022