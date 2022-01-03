Woman throws infant son into the well, arrested

A 24 year-old -woman allegedly killed her two-month-old son by throwing him into a well in Odisha's Kendrapara district after a quarrel with her husband and was arrested on Monday, police said.

The woman's husband was apparently under financial stress for the last two years and on Sunday the couple had argued hotly over financial matters. Following it the woman had thrown her infant son into the well at Kanapur village.

The body was fished out from the well on Monday, the police said. Marshaghai police station inspector in-charge P K Kanungo said the woman was arrested and an investigation into the incident is on. Preliminary investigation has revealed that marital discord as the cause behind the incident, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)