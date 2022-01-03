Left Menu

Biometric attendance for govt officials suspended with immediate effect amid rising COVID-19 cases: Jitendra Singh

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the biometric attendance for government officials is being suspended, informed Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:45 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the biometric attendance for government officials is being suspended, informed Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday. Union Minister Jitendra Singh further said, "In view of the rise in Covid19 cases, the biometric attendance for government officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders."

Meanwhile, India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

