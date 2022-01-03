Delhi: 2 inmates, 6 staff members test positive for COVID19 in different jails of Tihar

Two inmates and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in different jails of Tihar, said prison officials on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, the state health department bulletin said on Monday.The active COVID-19 cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of cases now stands at 14,58,220. (ANI)

