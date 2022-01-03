Left Menu

Delhi: 2 inmates, 6 staff members test positive for COVID19 in different jails of Tihar

Two inmates and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in different jails of Tihar, said prison officials on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Two inmates and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in different jails of Tihar, said prison officials on Monday.

As per officials, "Two inmates and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in different jails of Tihar. The last positive case detected was in July 2021."

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, the state health department bulletin said on Monday.The active COVID-19 cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of cases now stands at 14,58,220. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

