Rupa Tirkey death case: Jharkhand HC grants bail to accused

The High Court of Jharkhand on Monday granted bail to police sub-inspector Shiv Kumar Kanaujia in connection with the unnatural death of Rupa Tirkey, Sahibganj women police station in charge. Her batchmate Shiv Kumar Kanaujia was arrested in the case and sent to jail.After investigation, the police had concluded that Tirkeys sentiments were hurt by Kanaujia due to which she died by suicide.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:31 IST
The High Court of Jharkhand on Monday granted bail to police sub-inspector Shiv Kumar Kanaujia in connection with the unnatural death of Rupa Tirkey, Sahibganj women police station in charge. After hearing the bail plea, Justice Ambuj Nath granted bail to Shiv Kumar Kanaujia on two personal bonds of Rs 25,000. A police sub-inspector of the 2018 batch, Tirkey had allegedly died by suicide at her government accommodation in Sahibganj in May last. Her batchmate Shiv Kumar Kanaujia was arrested in the case and sent to jail.

After investigation, the police had concluded that Tirkey’s sentiments were hurt by Kanaujia due to which she died by suicide. While hearing the bail petition, the court was informed that Kanaujia was not in direct contact with Tirkey. Tirkey was posted in Sahibganj, while Kanaujia who was posted in Chaibasa had not hurt the sentiments of the deceased in any manner, Kumar’s counsel argued. The court, being satisfied with the arguments of the defense counsel, granted bail to Kanaujia. Soon after Tirkey’s death, her father Devanand Oraon had filed a writ petition before the court seeking an independent probe into his daughter’s death. Tirkey’s father had claimed that it was not a death by suicide but she had been murdered.

