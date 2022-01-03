CRPF jawan allegedly commits suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in a security camp in Karan Nagar area of the city on Monday, officials said here.

Head Constable Suresh Kumar of 49 Battalion CRPF allegedly shot himself with his service rifle this evening inside the camp at Karan Nagar, the officials said.

They said Kumar died on the spot.

