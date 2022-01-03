CRPF jawan allegedly commits suicide in Srinagar
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A CRPF jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in a security camp in Karan Nagar area of the city on Monday, officials said here.
Head Constable Suresh Kumar of 49 Battalion CRPF allegedly shot himself with his service rifle this evening inside the camp at Karan Nagar, the officials said.
They said Kumar died on the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karan Nagar
- Battalion CRPF
- CRPF
- Suresh Kumar
- Srinagar
- Kumar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Women CRPF personnel to be deployed for protection of Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi during UP polls
117 directly appointed gazetted officers from 21 states join CRPF, 91 hold engineering degree
CRPF women commandos to guard Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
CRPF officer found dead in Jharkhand
Amid Omicron threat, CRPF reactivates its COVID care facility; precautionary dose to personnel from Jan 10